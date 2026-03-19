Amari Williams headshot

Amari Williams News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Boston assigned Williams to the G League's Maine Celtics on Thursday.

Williams will join the G League Celtics ahead of their game against the Long Island Nets on Thursday. The rookie second-rounder hasn't seen double-digit minutes for Boston since Jan. 28, and he has logged eight total minutes over four March appearances.

Amari Williams
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amari Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amari Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
50 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
52 days ago