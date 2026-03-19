Amari Williams News: Sent to G League
Boston assigned Williams to the G League's Maine Celtics on Thursday.
Williams will join the G League Celtics ahead of their game against the Long Island Nets on Thursday. The rookie second-rounder hasn't seen double-digit minutes for Boston since Jan. 28, and he has logged eight total minutes over four March appearances.
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