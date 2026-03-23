Amari Williams News: Slated to play for G League club
The Celtics assigned Williams to the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.
Williams will presumably see extended minutes for Maine in its home matchup Tuesday versus the Cleveland Charge, but the rookie second-round pick should rejoin the parent club ahead of its next Wednesday versus the Thunder in Boston.
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