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Amari Williams News: Slated to play for G League club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Celtics assigned Williams to the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.

Williams will presumably see extended minutes for Maine in its home matchup Tuesday versus the Cleveland Charge, but the rookie second-round pick should rejoin the parent club ahead of its next Wednesday versus the Thunder in Boston.

Amari Williams
Boston Celtics
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