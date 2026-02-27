Amari Williams headshot

Amari Williams News: Triple-doubles in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Williams posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 36 minutes of Wednesday's 116-109 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Williams continues to dominate at the G League level. Across 13 appearances, Williams has averaged 19.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks in 31.5 minutes per contest.

Amari Williams
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
