Amari Williams News: Triple-doubles in G League
Williams posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 36 minutes of Wednesday's 116-109 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.
Williams continues to dominate at the G League level. Across 13 appearances, Williams has averaged 19.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks in 31.5 minutes per contest.
