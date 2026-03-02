Amen Thompson Injury: Doesn't return Monday

Thompson (ankle) did not return to Monday's 123-118 win over the Wizards. He finished with 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes.

Thompson exited at the 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter with a reported right ankle injury, though he did plenty of damage prior to departing, posting his 13th double-double of the season. Not known for outside shooting, the guard also knocked down a three-pointer for his 19th trey of the campaign. An update on the specifics and severity of Thompson's injury should surface soon, with the Rockets' next game coming Thursday against the Warriors.