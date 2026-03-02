Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson Injury: Exits with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:16pm

Thompson (ankle) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Wizards, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Thompson checked out at the 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room after grabbing at his right ankle. The Rockets may opt to be cautious with the 23-year-old, and if he doesn't return down the stretch Monday, Reed Sheppard would likely handle point-guard duties, with Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie serving as reserve reinforcements.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago