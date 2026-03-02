Amen Thompson Injury: Exits with ankle injury

Thompson (ankle) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Wizards, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Thompson checked out at the 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room after grabbing at his right ankle. The Rockets may opt to be cautious with the 23-year-old, and if he doesn't return down the stretch Monday, Reed Sheppard would likely handle point-guard duties, with Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie serving as reserve reinforcements.