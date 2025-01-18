Fantasy Basketball
Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 1:42pm

Thompson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to left calf tightness.

Thompson is in danger of missing Saturday's contest after being a late addition to the injury report due to a calf issue. If the 21-year-old guard is unable to suit up against Portland, Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate and Tari Eason are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
