Amen Thompson Injury: Late addition to injury report
Thompson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to left calf tightness.
Thompson is in danger of missing Saturday's contest after being a late addition to the injury report due to a calf issue. If the 21-year-old guard is unable to suit up against Portland, Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate and Tari Eason are candidates to receive increased playing time.
