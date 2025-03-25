Amen Thompson Injury: Late scratch Tuesday

Thompson won't play in Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to left ankle soreness, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 22-year-old was scratched just before tipoff, and he'll be replaced in the starting five by Tari Eason. Thompson's next chance to play will come Thursday against Utah. Cam Whitmore and Aaron Holiday are also candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Thompson being sidelined.