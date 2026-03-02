Amen Thompson Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Thompson didn't return to Monday's 123-118 win over the Wizards after exiting with 8:11 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a right ankle injury. He finished with 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes.

Thompson was well on his way to a monstrous performance before the ankle injury ended up cutting his night short. Even with the early exit, Thompson still came through with his 13th double-double in 58 appearances on the season. An update on the specifics and severity of Thompson's injury should surface no later than Wednesday, when the Rockets will release their first injury report in advance of Thursday's game against the Warriors.