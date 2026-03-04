Amen Thompson Injury: Listed as questionable for Thursday
Thompson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Thompson sprained his right ankle in Monday's win over Washington and is in danger of missing just his third game of the season. According to Rockets reporter Will Kunkel, head coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Thompson will be good to go Thursday, though the questionable tag suggests there's still some uncertainty surrounding his availability. If he's ultimately ruled out, Reed Sheppard would likely start at point guard, while Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie could see increased playing time.
