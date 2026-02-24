Amen Thompson Injury: Listed out for Wednesday
Thompson is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left quadriceps tendinitis.
Considering Wednesday is the first leg of a back-to-back, it's fair to wonder if the Rockets are taking a cautious approach with Thompson. Reed Sheppard stands out as the most likely candidate to replace Thompson in the starting lineup Wednesday, and he should see a big boost in fantasy value in that role.
