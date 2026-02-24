Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Thompson is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left quadriceps tendinitis.

Considering Wednesday is the first leg of a back-to-back, it's fair to wonder if the Rockets are taking a cautious approach with Thompson. Reed Sheppard stands out as the most likely candidate to replace Thompson in the starting lineup Wednesday, and he should see a big boost in fantasy value in that role.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson
