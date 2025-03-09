Fantasy Basketball
Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson Injury: Sidelined 10 to 14 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 7:18pm

Thompson will be out 10 to 14 days due to a left ankle sprain, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Thompson, who sustained the left ankle injury during Saturday's game against the Pelicans, underwent an MRI that revealed a sprain and no structural damage to the ankle. The second-year pro is expected to miss approximately the next two weeks. Cam Whitmore figures to see an expanded role while Thompson is sidelined.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
