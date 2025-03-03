Amen Thompson Injury: Won't play Monday

Thompson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Thompson will miss just his fourth game of the season due to right shoulder soreness. He'll join Alperen Sengun (back), Fred VanVleet (ankle), Dillon Brooks (knee) and Tari Eason (lower leg) on the shelf for the first night of the club's back-to-back set. Jabari Smith and Cam Whitmore will step into the starting five for Thompson and Brooks at the forward spots.