Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:52pm

Thompson (calf) will not play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson was a late addition to the injury report and will be held out of Saturday's action. He's been on a tear, averaging 16.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.9 steals on 59.5 percent shooting from the field over his last eight appearances. With Thompson sidelined, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate could be more involved Saturday.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
