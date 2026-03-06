Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: All-around effort in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Thompson posted 26 points (11-12 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 39 minutes during the Rockets' 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Thompson scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half and missed just one shot from the field. He finished as the Rockets' assists leader and finished second on the team in rebounds and points behind Kevin Durant (eight boards) and Alperen Sengun (28 points), respectively. Thompson was able to play in both games of the Rockets' back-to-back set, which is a good sign seeing as he was listed as questionable for both of those contests due to a right ankle sprain. He has averaged 21.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals over 38.2 minutes per game over his last four outings.

