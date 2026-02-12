Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Another solid effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Thompson amassed 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers.

Thompson continues to enjoy a productive third season with the Rockets. The versatile forward has averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, shooting 45.7 percent from the floor.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago