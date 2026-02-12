Amen Thompson News: Another solid effort

Thompson amassed 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers.

Thompson continues to enjoy a productive third season with the Rockets. The versatile forward has averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, shooting 45.7 percent from the floor.