Amen Thompson News: Available to face Utah
Thompson (ankle) is available for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Thompson will return to game action after being a late scratch in Tuesday's win over Atlanta due to left ankle soreness. The 22-year-old has appeared in two outings following a six-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, and he was able to play 30-plus minutes in both of them. Thompson has made six appearances this month, averaging 14.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks across 36.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now