Amen Thompson News: Available to play
Thompson (quadriceps) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Thompson was given the night off Wednesday for the front end of a back-to-back set as he continues to manage his tendinitis. With Thompson back in the mix, Reed Sheppard's overall upside will take a hit.
