Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:16am

Thompson (quadriceps) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Thompson was given the night off Wednesday for the front end of a back-to-back set as he continues to manage his tendinitis. With Thompson back in the mix, Reed Sheppard's overall upside will take a hit.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
