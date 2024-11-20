Amen Thompson News: Battles foul trouble in win

Thompson provided six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 victory over the Pacers.

Thompson picked up three early fouls, limiting him to just 17 minutes. While this was a sub-par performance, Thompson had been playing well up to this point. He continues to come off the bench but typically sees at least 25 minutes per night. Look for him to get back on track against the Trail Blazers on Friday.