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Amen Thompson News: Busy on defense in win over Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Thompson racked up 15 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals over 46 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The third-year guard posted his highest steals total of the series while scoring at least 15 points for the fifth straight game. Thompson has been a stabilizing force in the Rockets backcourt, averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 boards, 6.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks on the series, and he'll likely need to be productive again in Game 6 on Friday back in Houston if his team is going to keep its season alive.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
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