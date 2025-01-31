Amen Thompson News: Continues to shine

Thompson provided 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Thompson has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last four games, and he seems to be growing into his game more and more with each passing start. He's made 17 starts this season, most of which have been due to the absence of Jabari Smith (hand), but Thompson has embraced the opportunity. He's averaging 18.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in those 17 starts.