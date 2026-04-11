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Amen Thompson News: Dazzles with 41 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Thompson amassed 41 points (17-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although Thompson finished with his highest scoring total of the season, the Timberwolves snapped Houston's eight-game winning streak. Amazingly, Thompson arrived at his voluminous total without any help from bonus points beyond the arc. All of Thompson's 17 baskets came from inside the perimeter. The Rockets are still angling for a better seed, so barring major changes, Thompson should be in line for a full game in the season finale against the Grizzlies.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
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