Amen Thompson News: Dazzles with 41 points
Thompson amassed 41 points (17-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves.
Although Thompson finished with his highest scoring total of the season, the Timberwolves snapped Houston's eight-game winning streak. Amazingly, Thompson arrived at his voluminous total without any help from bonus points beyond the arc. All of Thompson's 17 baskets came from inside the perimeter. The Rockets are still angling for a better seed, so barring major changes, Thompson should be in line for a full game in the season finale against the Grizzlies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 92 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 92 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3111 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More