Amen Thompson News: Dominates in return

Thompson closed Friday's 102-98 victory over the Heat with 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and seven steals over 35 minutes.

Thompson returned to the court after missing the past six games due to an ankle injury. Demonstrating that it is possible to return from an injury without requiring a ramp-up period, Thompson moved straight into the starting lineup, playing without a minutes' restriction. He picked up where he left off, tallying a career-high seven steals while falling one rebound short of a double-double. Barring any setbacks, Thompson should be good to go as the Rockets look to build momentum heading into the playoffs.