Amen Thompson News: Double-double in Friday's win

Thompson finished Friday's 121-115 win over Minnesota with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes.

The second-year wing continues to put up impressive numbers on the glass. Thompson has pulled down at least nine rebounds in four straight games, and over his last 15 contests he's averaging 16.3 points, 8.9 boards, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor -- a stretch that also includes all three of his triple-doubles on the season.