Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Double-double in Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:06pm

Thompson closed with 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-12 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Heat.

The double-double was the 12th of the season for Thompson and his third in February. The third-year guard struggled to stay fully healthy and productive during the month, and over 10 games he averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago