Amen Thompson News: Double-double in New Orleans

Thompson finished Thursday's 109-97 victory over the Pelicans with 21 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes.

The double-double was his second straight and 18th of the season. Thompson remains somewhat inconsistent, but the second-year forward has scored more than 20 points in three of six appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 16.0 points, 10.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals over that stretch while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor, but a worrying 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.