Amen Thompson News: Drops game-high 23 in Sunday's win

Thompson provided 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 23 points led all scorers on the night as the Rockets avoided a first-round sweep. Thompson has seen his usage rise with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined the last two contests, and through four games to begin the postseason the third-year guard is averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 boards, 6.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in a massive 43.5 minutes. Thompson will likely need to come up big again on the road in Game 5 on Wednesday if Houston is going to stay alive.