Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Ejected Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:26pm

Thompson has been ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Thompson's night ended early due to unnecessary and excessive contact to the head of an opposing player. He'll finish the game with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes. Jabari Smith should pick up the slack the rest of the way.

