Amen Thompson News: Elite two-way performance
Thompson totaled 26 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals over 48 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Thompson did everything he could Friday, recording a 26-and-11 double-double while also adding six combined steals-plus-blocks. However, his efforts were in vain, as Houston lost another heartbreaker. Now behind 3-0 in the series, the Rockets have nothing to lose heading into Game 4 on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Tuesday3 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 915 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 915 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 123 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More