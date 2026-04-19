Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Finishes with 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Thompson logged 17 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Thompson was smothered by a proficient Lakers defense during the Game 1 defeat, and although he put together decent totals in secondary categories, he converted only 38.3 percent of his shots in the losing effort. Kevin Durant's (knee) missing production was evident during Saturday's game, and increased production from the standout guard will be essential to buoy Houston's chances of advancing past the first round.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
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