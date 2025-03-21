Fantasy Basketball
Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Full go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 3:40pm

Thompson will play without a minutes restriction and enter the starting five for Friday's game versus the Heat, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Thompson is set to play his full workload against Miami after missing Houston's previous six contests due to a sprained left ankle. Thompson has averaged 15.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 36.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
