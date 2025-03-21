Amen Thompson News: Full go Friday

Thompson will play without a minutes restriction and enter the starting five for Friday's game versus the Heat, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Thompson is set to play his full workload against Miami after missing Houston's previous six contests due to a sprained left ankle. Thompson has averaged 15.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 36.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.