Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Good to go for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:53pm

Thompson (ankle) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Warriors, according to Rockets reporter Will Kunkel.

Thompson didn't return to Monday's 123-118 win over the Wizards after exiting with 8:11 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a right ankle injury, but it sounds like it was a minor tweak. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, but Thompson's fantasy managers can go ahead and pencil him into lineups.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago