Amen Thompson News: Good to go for Thursday
Thompson (ankle) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Warriors, according to Rockets reporter Will Kunkel.
Thompson didn't return to Monday's 123-118 win over the Wizards after exiting with 8:11 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a right ankle injury, but it sounds like it was a minor tweak. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, but Thompson's fantasy managers can go ahead and pencil him into lineups.
