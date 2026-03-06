Amen Thompson News: Good to go Friday
Thompson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson will shed his questionable tag due to a right ankle sprain and suit up for a fifth consecutive contest. Over seven outings since the All-Star break, the third-year guard has averaged 15.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals in 35.6 minutes per contest.
