Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Thompson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson will shed his questionable tag due to a right ankle sprain and suit up for a fifth consecutive contest. Over seven outings since the All-Star break, the third-year guard has averaged 15.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals in 35.6 minutes per contest.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
