Amen Thompson News: Logs double-double in defeat
Thompson finished Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 41 minutes.
Although Thompson finished with a quality line, Alperen Sengun's (back) absence had a significant impact on Houston's effectiveness on both sides of the ball. Thompson has played solid ball over the past five games, averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
-
NBA Picks
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 611 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More