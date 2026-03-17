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Amen Thompson News: Logs double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Thompson finished Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 41 minutes.

Although Thompson finished with a quality line, Alperen Sengun's (back) absence had a significant impact on Houston's effectiveness on both sides of the ball. Thompson has played solid ball over the past five games, averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
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