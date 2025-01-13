Fantasy Basketball
Amen Thompson News: Massive stat line in narrow win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 8:37pm

Thompson amassed 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 120-118 victory over Memphis.

Although it was teammate Jalen Green who stole the show with a game-high 42 points, Thompson put his fingerprints all over Monday's game while tallying his 10th double-double of the campaign and matching his season high of five swats. The 21-year-old former No. 3 overall pick continues to take a considerable leap in his second season, as he's averaging 15.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 blocks, 1.4 steals and 0.4 three-pointers in 37.2 minutes over his last eight contests (seven starts). The versatile Thompson should continue starting for the Rockets as long as Jabari Smith (hand) remains on the shelf, bolstering the former's fantasy upside in the interim.

