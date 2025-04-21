Amen Thompson News: Nears double-double in loss

Thompson registered eight points (4-9 FG, 0-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Thompson is one of the most promising young stars on the Rockets, especially in terms of the impact he makes on the defensive end of the floor. However, during the Game 1 loss to the Warriors on Sunday, the defensive-minded forward made more of an impact on the glass, ripping down nine rebounds to go along with eight points and six assists. Unfortunately, it was enough to help Houston hold off Golden State from taking a 1-0 series lead.