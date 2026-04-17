Amen Thompson News: Omitted from injury report
Thompson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers.
Thompson sat out Houston's regular-season finale but is set to return for the start of the playoffs. The third-year guard averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.2 steals in 38.5 minutes per game across six regular-season appearances in April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 98 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 98 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3117 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More