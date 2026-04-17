Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Thompson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers.

Thompson sat out Houston's regular-season finale but is set to return for the start of the playoffs. The third-year guard averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.2 steals in 38.5 minutes per game across six regular-season appearances in April.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago