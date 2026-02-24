Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Pops for 20 in Monday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Thompson finished Monday's 125-105 victory over the Jazz with 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

It's the first time in eight February games that Thompson has scored at least 20 points. The third-year guard's lack of offensive production has been due to a decline in usage rather than efficiency -- he's shooting 52.7 percent from the floor on the month but has attempted just 9.3 FGs a game, down significantly from his 13.2 attempts per game on the season. On those eight February contests, Thompson is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
