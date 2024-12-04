Fantasy Basketball
Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Posts a dud in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Thompson posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to Sacramento.

This was a brutal showing for Thompson, although he was likely due for a dud in what has been a breakout campaign for the second-year forward. Through his opening 22 regular-season contests, Thompson has flashed some serious fantasy upside with averages of 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.5 minutes per contest.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
