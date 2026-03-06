Amen Thompson News: Posts double-double
Thompson finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals over 44 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime loss to the Warriors.
Thompson was efficient as a shooter but also left his mark on both ends of the court, tallying four steals and notching his third consecutive double-double. Thompson has recorded at least 18 points, 10 boards and four dimes in each of his last four appearances and is averaging 15.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals per contest since the All-Star break.
