Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson News: Productive in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Thompson closed Monday's 107-92 victory over the Wizards with 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, four blocks and four steals over 28 minutes.

Thompson started at point guard due to the absence of Fred VanVleet (foot) and was productive across the board. Even though he only finished with one assist, as Alperen Sengun took on a bigger role in the playmaking department, Sengun did enough to deliver a strong fantasy showing. Expect Thompson to remain in the starting lineup as long as VanVleet remains sidelined.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

