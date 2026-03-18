Amen Thompson News: Records another double-double
Thompson had 26 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Lakers.
This was Thompson's third consecutive double-double, and the second over that span in which he surpassed the 20-point plateau. The versatile guard, who has adjusted well to life as the Rockets' starting point guard in the absence of Fred VanVleet (knee), has been excellent on offense of late and has scored in double digits in each of his last 10 games, averaging 21.6 points per game over that stretch.
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