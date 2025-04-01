Amen Thompson News: Records big line in loss

Thompson notched 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 104-98 loss to the Lakers.

Fantasy lines like these have become the norm for Thompson as his breakout season continued. With 65 games under his belt, Thompson is on pace to return fifth-round value in nine-category formats with 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks on 55.4 percent shooting from the field.