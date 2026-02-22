Amen Thompson News: Records double-double during loss

Thompson closed Saturday's 108-106 loss to the Knicks with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 41 minutes.

All but one of Thompson's double-doubles are a result of a high rebounding total, and he recorded 10-plus rebounds for the 11th time this season during the narrow defeat. Thompson was unable to find many scoring opportunities against the Knicks, but there shouldn't be much concern about the regressive scoring total. He's averaging 17.4 points per game this season and has the potential to often blow past this average.