Amen Thompson News: Ruled out vs. Memphis
Thompson (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Thompson will sit out the Rockets' regular-season finale but should be able to return for the start of the postseason. The 23-year-old guard will end the regular season averaging career highs in points (18.3), assists (5.3), steals (1.5) and minutes (37.4), along with 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game across a career-high 79 outings.
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