Amen Thompson News: Set to play Thursday
Thompson (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Warriors, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson suffered a right ankle sprain during Monday's matchup with Golden State, but after receiving several days off between games, he'll be ready to run the floor Thursday. He's been performing at a high level across the board of late, as he's averaging 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in his last five appearances, which includes three double-doubles.
