Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Set to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Thompson (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Warriors, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson suffered a right ankle sprain during Monday's matchup with Golden State, but after receiving several days off between games, he'll be ready to run the floor Thursday. He's been performing at a high level across the board of late, as he's averaging 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in his last five appearances, which includes three double-doubles.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
