Amen Thompson News: Sniffs triple-double
Thompson closed Friday's 107-105 win over the Pelicans with 23 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes.
Thompson had an impressive performance on both ends of the court and finished just two assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season. The star guard is an outstanding two-way presence for Houston and is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest since the All-Star break.
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