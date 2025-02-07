Fantasy Basketball
Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Solid effort despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Thompson produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thompson had a strong all-around showing in the loss to the Nets on Tuesday even if his scoring figures weren't very high, and he delivered another stat-filling performance in this loss. Thompson has been very good of late, and he's been a stud in fantasy due to his ability to fill the box score on a regular basis. Over his last 10 appearances, Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor.

