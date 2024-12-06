Amen Thompson News: Solid from bench in defeat

Thompson accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 99-93 loss to Golden State.

Thompson's solid multi-category contributions come and go like the wind, but the second-year wing is doing a decent job in a supporting role. He's one injury away from finding his way into the starting lineup, and he has the goods to fill in at several positions.