Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Stays hot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Thompson put up 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 boards, four assists and four steals in 36 minutes of action during Wednesday's 109-108 win over the Cavaliers.

The sophomore forward has been lights out as a starter in the absence of Jabari Smith (hand), and Wednesday's outing was no different. He's averaging 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 56.1 percent from the field in his 13 games with the first unit this season. So, as long as Smith remains sidelined, Thompson is both a reliable and high upside fantasy option. He'll get another crack at the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
