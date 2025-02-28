Amen Thompson News: Sticking with first unit

Head coach Ime Udoka said Friday that Thompson will remain in the starting five moving forward, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Fred VanVleet (ankle) expected to reclaim his role in the starting five on Saturday against the Kings, the Rockets will move Jabari Smith to the second unit, keeping Thompson in the starting lineup. The second-year swingman has started in each of his last 24 appearances due to VanVleet and Smith both missing time, during which he has averaged 16.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks across 37.8 minutes per game.